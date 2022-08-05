Cooling Centers in place as Code Red Extreme Heat Alert to hit Baltimore next week

BALTIMORE — A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday in Baltimore City, and the Baltimore region, with heat index expected to reach upwards of 100 degrees.

Health officials say that excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States, plus, extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions.

Several places will open as cooling centers on Sunday and Monday.

ShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave) will be open as a community cooling center during their regular hours on Sunday and Monday.

Residents seeking relief from the heat can also visit their local Enoch Pratt Free Library branch during their regular hours.

The Health Department’s Division of Aging will open the following locations as cooling centers on Monday, August 8 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009

4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009 Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave. (410)-396-9025

2825 Fait Ave. (410)-396-9025 Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7724

1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7724 Oliver Senior Center 1700 N Gay St. (410) 396-3861

1700 N Gay St. (410) 396-3861 Zeta Center for Health and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535

The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services sites will open the following locations as cooling centers. Days and times vary; please see below.

My Sister’s Place Women’s Center ( women and children only ), 17 W. Franklin St., Sunday - Monday, 10:30 am-5:30 pm

( ), 17 W. Franklin St., Sunday - Monday, 10:30 am-5:30 pm Manna House, 435 E. 25 th St., Monday, 11:30 am-3:00 pm

435 E. 25 St., Monday, 11:30 am-3:00 pm Beans & Bread, 402 S. Bond St, Monday, 9:00 am-1:00pm

402 S. Bond St, Monday, 9:00 am-1:00pm Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd St., Monday, 10:00 am –1:00 pm

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City will open the following locations as cooling centers on Monday August 8th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.: