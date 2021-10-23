Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cool Kids celebrate Halloween early with a Trunk or Treat event

items.[0].videoTitle
Cool Kids celebrate Halloween early with a Trunk or Treat event
Posted at 11:41 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 23:41:56-04

TOWSON, Md. — It's not Halloween just yet, but all the cool kids were out tonight.

Renee Wooding and the "Cool Kids Campaign" invited kids out for a Halloween extravaganza.

All the kids there were diagnosed with cancer and Wooding says it's a way to make them and their siblings feel special.

"It's hugely important, because kids with cancer suffer higher rates of depression, anxiety and social isolation," Wooding said. "So to be able to get together with other kids like this in a safe environment and be able to be with kids with a shared experience it means a lot because they really can relate to one another so easily."

All the kids there got to take part in a trunk or treat event. Older kids worked their way through an escape room while the younger ones did a Halloween science project.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019