Convicted sex offender busted for looking at child porn while on work release, doing prison time

GREENBELT, Md. — A La Plata man already in prison has pleaded guilty to possessing and looking at child pornography while on work release.

Christopher Lee Dubry, 25, was previously sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison after being convicted on multiple counts of fourth degree attempted sex offense and possession of child pornography.

According to a federal plea agreement Dubry was granted work release in December 2018, while serving time at the Charles County Detention Center.

He would leave the detention center nightly from 8 pm to 5 am for a work shift in Landover.

In August 2019, an online file storage application reported that an account associated with Dubry had uploaded eleven files including two videos depicting sexual abuse of underage children.

About a month later Dubry was stripped of his privileges, for taking too long to get to and from work

Dubry later admitted to looking at child pornography on his cell phone while on work release.

On February 27, 2020 law enforcement seized Dubry’s cell phone, and found the equivalent of 600 images of child pornography.

Dubry and the federal government have agreed to a 10 year sentence, which includes registering as a sex offender.

A judge still needs to approve and will hear the case on June 8.