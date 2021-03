BALTIMORE — A construction site wall fell, injuring two people in Fells Point.

It happened in the 2000 block of Aliceanna Street just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Baltimore City Fire, they assisted two contractors inside under a small amount of building material and took them to area hospitals with non life threatening injuries.

It's unclear at this time what caused the construction site wall to fall.

We will update this story as we learn more information.