Construction on new MARC Train facility begins

BALTIMORE — Construction is underway on a new MARC Train facility in Baltimore.

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new MARC Riverside Heavy Maintenance building Tuesday.

The $64.2 million facility will take the place of the old building at the MARC Riverside Complex.

"Here’s our vision, a 35,000-square-foot building with four slots for diesel and electric locomotive maintenance and repair. That capacity will enable us to streamline federal inspections by freeing up space and existing shop,” said MDOT Maryland Transit Administration Deputy Administrator Holly Arnold. “It will improve repair times, reduce costs, enhance operational flexibility, and increase reliability. In other words, it will ultimately help us keep the trains running on time."

The facility will be fully operational by 2023.

