Considering public transportation routes from Towson to downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transit Administration wants feedback on a study just conducted for the potential development of a north-south Regional Transit Plan that would provide public transportation from the Towson area of Baltimore County to downtown Baltimore.

It's all part of a 25-year plan to improve public transportation in Central Maryland.

This study in particular began in May of last year.

Coverage areas include Lutherville, Towson, Govans, Waverly, Charles Village, Penn Station, Mount Vernon, Oldtown, Downtown Baltimore, Harbor East, South Baltimore and Port Covington.

Preliminarily, the study came up with these seven alternative routes for residents to consider.

1. Light Rail Transit (LRT) from Lutherville to the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) via Ridgely Road, York Road, Greenmount Avenue, Orleans Street, St. Paul Street and Baltimore/Fayette streets;

2. Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) from Lutherville to UMMC via Ridgely Road, York Road, Greenmount Avenue, Hillen Avenue/Gay Street and Baltimore/Fayette streets;

3. BRT from Towson to Harbor East via York Road/Greenmount Avenue, North Avenue, Penn Station, Charles/St. Paul streets, and President Street;

4. Heavy Rail (Metro SubwayLink) from Towson to Port Covington via York Road/Greenmount Avenue, 33rd Street, Charles/St. Paul streets, Penn Station and Hanover Street;

5. BRT from Towson to Port Covington via York Road/Greenmount Avenue, 33rd Street, Charles/St. Paul streets, Penn Station and Hanover Street;

6. Light Rail Transit from Lutherville to Otterbein via Ridgley Road, York Road, Fairmount Avenue, Goucher Boulevard, Loch Raven Boulevard, 25th Street, Charles/St. Paul streets, Penn Station and Conway Street; and

7. BRT from Towson to Harbor East via Joppa Road, Loch Raven Boulevard, The Alameda, 33rd Street, Charles/St. Paul streets, Penn Station, Pratt/Lombard streets and President Street.

Some routes overlap significantly with portions of the CityLink Red, Green and Silver routes, which are the most highly traveled routes in the MTA's local bus network.

Each proposed route compares reliability, travel time, ridership, equal access, student needs, cost, and implementation time. To review each option in detail and leave feedback, click here.

The 60-day comment period ends November 7, and will be discussed at two virtual public meetings on September 22 and October 3.

