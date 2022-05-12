Consent decree approved between U.S. and Baltimore-based pharmacy and pharmacist

BALTIMORE — A consent decree has been approved between the United States and a Baltimore-based pharmacy and pharmacist.

The Government alleges that Ketan K. Dankhara, a Baltimore-based pharmacist and Falls RX, LLC d/b/a Ultra Care Pharmacy Baltimore ignored red flags that indicated the prescriptions were not legitimate.

They continue, stating that shortly after Ultra Care opened, Dankhara knowingly filled fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances and ignored these red flags.

And on several occasions between at least May and September 2020, "an individual came to Ultra Care and attempted to fill controlled substance prescriptions for a number of people at the same time, many of whom had never previously been to the pharmacy."

They allege that Dankhara made no attempt to determine whether the prescriptions were legitimate or resolve the red flags.

Under the consent decree, in addition to paying a $15,000 penalty, they are required to identify certain red flags and before filling prescriptions bearing those red flags, the consent decree requires Dankhara and Ultra Care to document in detail any indications of abuse or diversion and the steps they took to ensure that the prescription was valid and was issued for a legitimate medical purpose.

If the DEA determines any violations of the consent decree take place, the DEA can order Dankhara and Ultra Care to cease ordering, distributing, or dispensing controlled substances immediately.

The consent decree is not an admission of liability by Ketan Dankhara or Ultra Care, nor a concession by the United States that its claims are not well founded.