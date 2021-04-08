Watch
'Connect to Disconnect' raises awareness about the problem and dangers of distracted driving

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and on Thursday, MDOT MVA and Howard County Police took part in a national campaign called "Connect to Disconnect."

It's designed to raise awareness about the problem and the dangers.

"In 2020 alone, although overall driving in Howard County was down, fatalities were up in Howard County and we had 18 fatalities on the roadways in Howard County. So that's what we're trying to combat this year."

Some of the things they're looking for: cell phone use or wearing ear buds while driving. He says they've seen people driving down the road reading a book or on an Ipad.

