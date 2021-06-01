Concept needed for a public art memorial to honor those lost to COVID-19 in Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md. — COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 8,800 Marylanders, including over 1,500 Baltimore County residents and, to honor the lives lost and affected by the pandemic, Baltimore County and the Baltimore County Arts Guild are seeking a highly creative and dynamic public arts concept to be installed at Lake Roland Park.

The free-standing public arts concept will represent hope, unity and healing and will be located near walking and biking paths, among acres of open space. The finished piece will not only honor the memory of those lost, but will provide a meditative space for reconciliation and remembrance.

The application deadline is July 1 at 1 p.m. and details can be found at PublicArtist.org or bcartsguild.org.

Details and program eligibility include the following:

This call to artists is open to all professional individual artists or teams of artists over the age of 18.

Priority is given to those living or working in Maryland and applicants with previous work experience in public art. Artists living or working in the Baltimore region are especially encouraged to apply.

Artists need to create a free account with PublicArtist.org.

Submissions will be evaluated by an art selection panel representing diverse interests and expertise to review the qualifications of applicants

Stipends of $2,000 will be awarded to three semi-finalists to aid in further development of design proposal concepts

Up to $100,000 will be made available to support the design, fabrication, engineering and installation of the artwork. Travel expenses are not included.

The selected artist will enter into a contract with Baltimore County, Maryland for the creation and installation of the selected project