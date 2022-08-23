Watch Now
Concentric Education Solutions opened offices to support Baltimore's youth

Posted at 5:21 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 17:21:32-04

BALTIMORE  — Concentric Educational Solutions (CES) celebrated their Grand Opening of the Concentric Educational Solutions Offices.

They hosted their inaugural summer institute summit led by experts in the field of education. The mission of CES is to support students, families and schools by identifying barriers that negatively impact teaching and providing resources and services to improve student outcomes.

The organization provides tutoring/mentoring and home visits for students as well.

Since the organization was created, over 200,000 home visits have been conducted and 350,000 students have been impacted.

CES wants to get students re-engaged with the school system.

