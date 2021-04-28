Comptroller announces processed returns and warms against fake collection agency scam

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that the agency has processed more than two millions state tax returns in the current tax season with 1.4 million taxpayers receiving refunds totaling $1.4 billion. He also released details of another tax scam in which a fake collections agency attempts to steal Marylanders' money.

He says scammers have taken advantage of public lien information to target taxpayers. Taxpayers have received letters – correctly addressed to them – with public record lien information from an entity claiming they are a collections agency operating on behalf of the Comptroller of Maryland. The letter is fake.

If any individual or business taxpayer, in Maryland or out of state, receives such a letter, please contact the Comptroller's office immediately.

"Unfortunately, nefarious criminals are always searching for new and devious ways to defraud innocent taxpayers, and the pandemic has only accelerated their efforts," Comptroller Franchot said. "My advice to taxpayers is remain vigilant and always confirm the legitimacy of letters or emails requesting certain information or seeking payment."

The Comptroller's staff aggressively works to combat fraud, employing a state-of-the-art fraud detection system that roots out tax cheats and notifying the public as soon as the schemes are reported to warn potential future victims.

As always, taxpayers should review the list of blocked tax preparers before turning over any personal information to a preparer.