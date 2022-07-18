Watch Now
Community to honor Tyrone West on 9th anniversary of his death

Posted at 6:25 AM, Jul 18, 2022
BALTIMORE — It has been nine years since a Baltimore man died in police custody.

Tonight - there's a memorial service planned for Tyrone West.

West was killed after Baltimore police used batons, fists and pepper spray to subdue him after he fled a traffic stop in Northeast Baltimore. An official autopsy said West died of a heart condition during the struggle.

The family disputed it. A review of the autopsy concluded West died because he was unable to breathe while restrained.

Since West's death, people have gathered for "West Wednesdays", calling for answers in that case and justice for victims of police brutality.

Tonight's memorial is at Kitmore and Kelway roads near Morgan State University. It's scheduled to start around 7pm.

