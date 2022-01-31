Community prayer vigil held for fallen Baltimore City firefighters

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — A community prayer vigil in South Baltimore Sunday afternoon honored the three City firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty last Monday.

Over 100 people from the Mount Clare community and beyond gathered just blocks from the scene of the fire to pour love into those hurting, and honor the lives lost: 37-year-old Lieutenant Paul Butrim, 33-year-old Lieutenant Kelsey Sadler, and 30-year-old firefighter/paramedic Kenneth Lacayo.

Among the speakers at the vigil: 7-year-old Keagan Parham. He and his classmates made thank-you cards for the fire department and the families of the victims.

“I know they are sad but we should think of it as a sacrifice for us and what they did for us. There might have been someone in that burning building that could have been injured,” said Parham.

“Risking your life for someone that you don’t know is the greatest form of love that mankind has ever seen and that’s what they did and that’s also what those who remain will do each and every day. So thank them today, tomorrow, for the rest of your life,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford asked that the community continue to support the families and the cities firefighter’s.

“Right now they are hurting and we want them to know that we care for them,” said Ford.

Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan will be in Baltimore to present memorial citations in honor of Kelsey, Kenneth and Paul.