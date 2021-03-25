Community members rally calling for an end to Asian American violence

COLUMBIA, Md. — Hundreds of people gathered at the Columbia Lakefront to rally against the increased violence against Asians in Maryland and around the country.

The event was organized by the Stop Asian Hate Coalition which is made up of more than 40 community groups.

A recent study said hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased by nearly 150 percent in the past year while hate crimes overall dropped by seven-percent.

"We want to first of all have people recognize and acknowledge that Asian Americans are Americans. We are not exotic souvenirs one brings back from a trip. We belong here."

Supporters are also calling on elected officials to provide better protection for Asian families and for public school systems to add Asian American history to curriculum.