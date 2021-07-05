Community get together at Alameda Mall in return to normalcy celebration

BALTIMORE — Reopening and reinvigorating – a city councilman has used the holiday weekend to bring people back to a city shopping center.

On Saturday, Councilman Mark Conway hosted a revitalization get together at the Alameda Shopping Center in north Baltimore.

There staff handed out fruits and vegetables to those in need, handed out gift cards and got children out and active with a bounce house.

Councilman Conway says events like this are a step to getting the city out of the pandemic mind-frame.

"It's great to get out and see your neighbors, build and rebuild relationships after a long year and a half of not having the opportunity to do so. I know for a lot of folks it's been challenging for mental health reasons to be locked in your home for a year," the councilman said. "But even more when we think about what we want to be as a city when we come out of this pandemic it means getting out, getting in to our stores, spending money again, and really enjoying the space around us."

The shopping center will also be working on improvements over the next few months, including re-striping lines and adding planters.