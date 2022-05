BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The recent surge in cases of COVID-19 has the Community College of Baltimore County bringing back face masks.

The college will now require students and staff to wear a mask inside classrooms and at any indoor gathering of at least 10 people.

This impacts all three campuses in Catonsville, Dundalk and Essex.

This is the last week of classes with final exams beginning next week.

The change is regardless of vaccination status.