Community celebrates renovation project of Ambassador Theatre at Arts Festival

BALTIMORE — A Community Arts Festival was held Saturday in Northwest Baltimore.

It took place at Forest Park Golf Course.

There was live music, free school supplies, vendors and food.

Participants also celebrated the soon to be renovated Ambassador Theater, which closed back in the 1980s.

"We had an organization that had purchased it and will be renovating it in a few years, and it will be a Performing Arts Center with local artists and touring artists and movies and just a variety of things that the community can enjoy," Cheryl Goodman said.

She said there will be space for community meetings, workshops and classes.

