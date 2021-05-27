Come Friday, Baltimore City will be the only part of the state with a mask mandate

BALTIMORE — Prince George's and Montgomery Counties are dropping their mask mandates on Friday. That means Baltimore will be the only part of the state with one still in effect.

Mayor Scott says despite being the lone holdout, he's going to stick to the plan he has put in place.

It just requires more in the city to get their shot.

"We're at 54...65 percent is all we have to get to. If folks want to see it happen and go away faster, if folks want us to run faster, then go get vaccinated," Mayor Scott said.

The mayor noted the city has already opened up to 100 percent capacity adding the mask mandate is there to keep people healthy who have yet to get their vaccine.