Columbia woman sentenced to 30 years for killing her newborn child

COLUMBIA, Md — A Columbia woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of her newborn baby.

Moira Akers, 41, was found guilty in April of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse resulting in death of an incident involving the birth of her child in late 2018.

On November 1, 2018, Howard County Police were called to Howard County General Hospital after Akers had been transported from her residence by paramedics.

Officials said she did not disclose the birth until confronted by medical personnel at the hospital.

Shortly after, investigators responded to the house to conduct a check on welfare and located a deceased, male newborn, wrapped in towels in a Ziplock bag under a blanket in a closet with the door shut.

On November 2, 2018, an autopsy was done on Baby Akers.

Officials said a report was issued in March of 2019 by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner which classified the death as a homicide.

The report stated the infant was a healthy, full-term baby and alive at birth. The cause of death was declared as asphyxiation and exposure.