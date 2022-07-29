Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Columbia woman sentenced to 30 years for killing her newborn child

Jail Cell
AP
This image provided by the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center shows part of the interior of the building in Staunton, Va. (Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center via AP)
Jail Cell
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 16:37:40-04

COLUMBIA, Md — A Columbia woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of her newborn baby.

Moira Akers, 41, was found guilty in April of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse resulting in death of an incident involving the birth of her child in late 2018.

On November 1, 2018, Howard County Police were called to Howard County General Hospital after Akers had been transported from her residence by paramedics.

Officials said she did not disclose the birth until confronted by medical personnel at the hospital.

Shortly after, investigators responded to the house to conduct a check on welfare and located a deceased, male newborn, wrapped in towels in a Ziplock bag under a blanket in a closet with the door shut.

On November 2, 2018, an autopsy was done on Baby Akers.

Officials said a report was issued in March of 2019 by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner which classified the death as a homicide.

The report stated the infant was a healthy, full-term baby and alive at birth. The cause of death was declared as asphyxiation and exposure.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019