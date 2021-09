COLUMBIA, Md. — A Columbia woman died after being run over by a Mack truck overnight Friday.

It happened around 2:30am on Snowden River Parkway near Oakland Mills Road.

Howard County Police say the tractor trailer was traveling in the area when it struck 47-year-old Shelley Denise Battle, who'd been in the roadway.

The driver remained on scene and was not injured.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.