Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Columbia music teacher charged with sexually assaulting minor student

items.[0].image.alt
AP
File: Handcuffs and a key
Handcuffs
Priyant Sundas.jpg
Posted at 1:11 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 13:11:49-05

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Police have arrested a Rockville man for the alleged sexual assault of a minor female student at the Soundcheck Rock Academy.

Police say 30-year-old Priyant Sundas started sexually abusing the student when she was just 12-years old, and attending the old Columbia Rock School.

The abuse allegedly happened between 2018 and 2020,when Sundas was giving the student one-on-one music lessons.

Sundas worked at the music school until 2020. Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information should call 410-313-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019