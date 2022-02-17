Columbia music teacher charged with sexually assaulting minor student

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Police have arrested a Rockville man for the alleged sexual assault of a minor female student at the Soundcheck Rock Academy.

Police say 30-year-old Priyant Sundas started sexually abusing the student when she was just 12-years old, and attending the old Columbia Rock School.

The abuse allegedly happened between 2018 and 2020,when Sundas was giving the student one-on-one music lessons.

Sundas worked at the music school until 2020. Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information should call 410-313-STOP.