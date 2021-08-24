Columbia man sentenced to 12 years for Attempted Second Degree Murder

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A Columbia man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for Attempted Second-Degree Murder, the Howard County State's Attorney's Office said.

Police say 22-year-old Tarik Parker Dorsey injured two individuals in an October 2020 shooting.

Howard County State's Attorney's Office

The shooting took place in the 5600 block of Cedar Lane at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that an argument happened during the shooting of a music video. Dorsey and Sherod Madison Hogue were arguing which led to a fight. They were physically separated and then Dorsey shot Hogue twice.

Gregory Peck McGraw was standing behind Hogue and was injured as well.

After the shooting, Dorsey fled the scene. Upon release, Dorsey will be placed on supervised probation for 5 years and must not have any contact with the victim, Sherod Hogue.