Columbia 6 best place to live

COLUMBIA, Md — Money.com has released their Best Places to Live list and Maryland made the cut. More specifically, Columbia Maryland.

The site says they “look at what matters most: focused on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie.” With all those things taken into consideration, they decided Columbia Maryland was the 6th best place to live in the U.S.

Money.com says emphasizes the many great things about Columbia including its many activities for families and young adults. It also calls its safety statistics exceptional. The article also shares the history of the city and the many things that have changed since; including future plans.

According to money.com, several new constructions are underway in downtown Columbia. They have reported 2,300 apartments are being built, a 250 room hotel, a new park and several new retail business spaces being built as well. But despite the new builds coming to the area, money.com highlights the green space in Columbia.

They have deemed the area a “Nature-lovers dream.” They share there’s many trails, parks and lakes for residents and visitors alike can take time to see. Some may not know that there is even a plot of land that can be rented by Columbia residents. There are more than 70 plots of land that can be rented for gardening for only $56 a season (which is $224 a year).