Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Collision in Montgomery County leaves one person dead

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 10:00 AM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 10:00:13-05

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Officials are investigating a single vehicle collision in Montgomery County that left one person dead.

On Sunday, at 1:46 a.m., Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a call to the area of Georgia Avenue and Kayson Street for the report of a single car crash.

A man, for reasons still under investigation, hit a pole, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age of the man is still unknown, he was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The investigation is still active.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices