Collision in Montgomery County leaves one person dead

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Officials are investigating a single vehicle collision in Montgomery County that left one person dead.

On Sunday, at 1:46 a.m., Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a call to the area of Georgia Avenue and Kayson Street for the report of a single car crash.

A man, for reasons still under investigation, hit a pole, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age of the man is still unknown, he was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The investigation is still active.