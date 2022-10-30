Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Collision in Howard County leaves one dead, one injured

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 10:54 AM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 10:54:45-04

HOWARD COUNTY — Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City on Saturday evening that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

At 11:44 p.m., a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching route 29 when it struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane.

The adult female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver and another passenger of the Toyota, a man and woman, were transported to the Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet, a man, was transported to the Howard County General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices