Collision in Howard County leaves one dead, one injured

HOWARD COUNTY — Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City on Saturday evening that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

At 11:44 p.m., a 2020 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Rogers Avenue approaching route 29 when it struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling east in the westbound lane.

The adult female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver and another passenger of the Toyota, a man and woman, were transported to the Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet, a man, was transported to the Howard County General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.