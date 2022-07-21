College prep 101: 2 months to send off

ORLANDO, FLA. — More than three million kids are getting their high school diplomas this year, approximately 2 million of them are enrolled and ready to go to college in the fall.

Of those students, 61 percent will walk away with a degree. How can you set your child up for success? “I think the thing that surprised me most was just being surrounded by a lot of people,” says college sophomore Tia Mummau.

“It was really cool to be able to kind of have some more independence, but it was a little nerve wracking at first,” states UCF graduate Julia Collezo.

The academic, social, and emotional stress of college can take its toll. In fact, 30 percent of college freshman will drop out in their first year. But there are some last-minute preps you can do to help them succeed. First, have them get a summer job— it will help them understand the importance of showing up on time and working hard.

“Even if it's not necessarily relevant to a major, just have work experience is something that it's a life experience,” proclaims Matthew Ng, a Doctoral student at UCF.

Help them track their own deadlines with online shared calendars like google. Sit down together and create a budget for the year and allow them to come up with their own financial plan. Many college freshman say they felt lonely. Now is the time look ahead with them and discuss volunteer opportunities and sign up for clubs on campus.

“Joining clubs, joining, um, activities extracurriculars was really kind of foundational for me feeling like comfortable in the transition,” Collezo recalls.

And most importantly, be sure to let them know that even though they may be leaving home, you’ll still be there for them.

The emotional well-being of your new college student is also important. Research the university’s counseling and peer support groups available to students to ensure that your teen knows where to go for assistance.