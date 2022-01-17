Watch
Code Blue extended in Baltimore City through Tuesday morning

Eric Gay/AP
Two people play in the snow in San Antonio, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 3:38 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 15:38:06-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City has announced a Code Blue for Baltimore City beginning Monday through Tuesday morning.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa encourages residents to stay indoors, especially for citizens who are vulnerable to the cold.

“Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening, especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately,” said Dzirasa.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported three cold-related deaths in Baltimore City so far this season.

Cold Weather Tips for Staying Healthy:

  • Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.
  • Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.
  • Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.
  • Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them.
  • Check on those most vulnerable, including children, the elderly, and/or chronically ill.
  • Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

The Health Commissioner can declare a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13˚F or below or when other conditions are severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens.

