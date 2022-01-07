Code Blue extended in Baltimore City through Sunday morning

BALTIMORE — The Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been extended in Baltimore City through Sunday morning.
The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported three cold-related deaths in Baltimore City so far this season.
Here are some tips for staying safe in the cold:
- Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.
- Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.
- Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.
- Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them.
- Check on those who are most vulnerable including children, the elderly and/or chronically ill.
- Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.
Other Tips for Keeping Safe in Cold Weather:
- Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture and loose clothing.
- Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it’s working.
- Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.
- Do not leave your car running in a closed space such as a garage.
For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.