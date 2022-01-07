Code Blue extended in Baltimore City through Sunday morning

BALTIMORE — The Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been extended in Baltimore City through Sunday morning.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported three cold-related deaths in Baltimore City so far this season.

Here are some tips for staying safe in the cold:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them.

Check on those who are most vulnerable including children, the elderly and/or chronically ill.

Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

Other Tips for Keeping Safe in Cold Weather:

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it’s working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space such as a garage.

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.