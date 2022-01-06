Code Blue declared in Baltimore City as temperatures are expected to drop to teens

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is headed into a code blue from Friday into Saturday as temperatures are expected to fall into the teens.

“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Friday morning through Saturday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”

Code Blue Extreme Cold indicates an increased risk for cold injuries or even death for those exposed to low temperatures.

Cold Weather Tips for Staying Healthy:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them.

Check on those who are most vulnerable including children, the elderly and/or chronically ill.

Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

Other Tips for Keeping Safe in Cold Weather:

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it’s working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space such as a garage.

During the winter season, there are several services available to eligible residents to assist with energy expenses.

For more information on energy assistance, residents can call 410-396-5555 or visit the Energy Assistance Program website. Older residents or caregivers can call Maryland Access Point at 410-396-CARE for assistance completing and mailing energy assistance applications.

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.