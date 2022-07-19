'Cockpit in Court' Summer Theatre celebrates 50 years at CC at Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — It is a summer of celebration.

From curtain calls to standing ovations at the Community College of Baltimore County, it feels like Shakespeare graduated a few years before the "Cockpit in the Court" was started.

But even he could not pull off what the great F. Scott Black did 50 years ago.

They are acting up again on Rossville Boulevard, or is this Broadway.

Standing under a nameplate that hangs over the theatre's entrance, F. Scott Black takes us back, “1973, just wanted to make it through a season wondering if we had a future.”

WMAR-2 News Staff

This legend of local theatre was a man of seasons — winter, spring — but what about summer?

“I thought summer theatre, everyone does summer, where is our summer theatre?” Black said.

As Dr. Bill Watson, who started here in high school and now leads the program said, “Everyone is local, the talent is great, nobody gets paid.”

For Becca Vourvoulas, “This was my stage when I was 7 or 8 years old.”

She went to Penn State, left for Los Angelas and joined tour groups only to come home for the 50th and star in Sweet Charity.

Xander Conte said, “It’s a different world, you step out of your own life and pretend to be someone else.”

"Cockpit in Court" has put on more than 250 performances.

“Community is our first name and what Scott has done is completely for the community," said Dr. Sandra Kurtinitis, the President of the college.

Sweet Charity will open on Saturday and play through August 7 and is directed by Eric Potter.