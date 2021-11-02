Watch
Cocaine found in car during an Annapolis traffic stop; driver arrested and charged

Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff
<p>An Annapolis Police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 9:48 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 09:48:59-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man was arrested and charged with multiple drug charges following a traffic stop.

On Monday, at around 11:15 p.m. officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Cape Saint Claire Road and Hilltop Drive in Annapolis.

Upon approaching the car probable cause was developed for a search.

Detectives discovered suspected powder cocaine, 5 rocks of suspected crack cocaine, 2 suspected Amphetamine pills, 16 ½ suspected Alprazolam pills, and a scale for distribution behind the dash panel.

The driver, 37-year-old Shaun Paul Jones, of Annapolis, was arrested and charged with multiple drug charges to include distribution.

