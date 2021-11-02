Cocaine found in car during an Annapolis traffic stop; driver arrested and charged

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man was arrested and charged with multiple drug charges following a traffic stop.

On Monday, at around 11:15 p.m. officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Cape Saint Claire Road and Hilltop Drive in Annapolis.

Upon approaching the car probable cause was developed for a search.

Detectives discovered suspected powder cocaine, 5 rocks of suspected crack cocaine, 2 suspected Amphetamine pills, 16 ½ suspected Alprazolam pills, and a scale for distribution behind the dash panel.

The driver, 37-year-old Shaun Paul Jones, of Annapolis, was arrested and charged with multiple drug charges to include distribution.