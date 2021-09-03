Watch
Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman in Chesapeake Bay

PORTSMOUTH, VA. — The Coast Guard is currently looking for a missing fisherman in the Chesapeake Bay Thursday.

According to officials, they received a call just before 2 p.m. from the son of the 70-year-old fisherman who said his father went on a fishing trip from Ingram Bay at 8 a.m. and had not returned.

An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued and a crew from Coast Guard Station Milford Haven was launched.

Once on scene, they discovered the man’s boat unanchored and adrift with no one aboard.

Officials say the search will continue overnight.

