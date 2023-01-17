Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Coast Guard rescues stranded tugboat off Ocean City coast

The tug was pulling a 290-foot barge from New Jersey to Guyana when it got stuck 30 miles off the coast of Ocean City
Tugboat rescued
Seaman Carmen Carver
A disabled tug and barge are shown 30 miles offshore from Ocean City, Maryland, on Jan.15, 2023, after a tow line snapped and the Coast Guard hoisted the tug's seven crew members. While towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey, to Guyana, Legacy's 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their propellers, the tug’s crew member said Legacy was inoperable and that the crew was making preparations to abandon ship. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
Tugboat rescued
Posted at 7:21 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 07:21:56-05

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Coast Guard rescued seven people Saturday from a tugboat drifting in the Atlantic ocean about 30 miles off the coast of Ocean City.

According to a news release from the Coast Guard, the tugboat got stuck in the open waters after the 1,000-foot tow line got tangled in one of the boat's propellers. The boat tried to continue one with just one engine until the tow line snapped.

The crew was towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey to Guyana when the line snapped.

The crew then notified the Coast Guard, which dispatched a helicopter rescue crew to the area. It took longer than normal because of some dangerous weather conditions, but eventually crews hoisted up all seven people on board the tug.

The Coast Guard then put down a "self-locating data marker buoy" for watch standers to track the tug and barge while waiting for other boats to come take over.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices