Closing arguments presented in Capital Gazette mass shooter trial

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WMAR) — “Mental illness may be hard to define but you know it when you see it,” said defense attorney Matthew Connell.

And Connell said you can see something is wrong with the gunman, Jarrod Ramos. During closing arguments, he described him as psychotic, delusional, paranoid and obsessive. He had no connection with a single human for years before the shooting. No job, no car, no girlfriend and he was peeing in bottles in his apartment.

“His manifesto sounded crazy,” said Connell.

Connell said what he did was horrific and it’s natural for the jury to be sympathetic to the victims but he asked the jury don’t base their opinion on that.

To find the defendant not criminally responsible, they jury has to find at the time, because of a mental disorder, the defendant lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct or conform conduct to the requirements of the law. The defense has a low burden of proof to meet: more likely than not.

Connell said he believes they have proved the defendant has psychotic, not personality disorders, and it was obvious to people years before the shooting. He cut his father and sister out of his life because they confronted him about his false beliefs. Lawyers and reporters went to the police about his actions. Connell said he should have been institutionalized.

“It’s sad he has fallen through the cracks of our society,” said Connell.

Connell said his mental disorder impaired him significantly enough to make him not criminally responsible, saying just because he knew what he was doing was illegal doesn’t mean he appreciated the criminality. He knew he was going to get arrested but it’s a lot more broad than that. His delusions made it so he couldn’t understand the impact.

Then he said he couldn’t conform his conduct because his will power was impaired. He had a compulsion and lacked the substantial capacity to control himself.

Connell also tried to discredit the state’s expert witnesses.

He asked the jury to disregard Dr. Saathoff completely because he’s never been in the presence of Ramos and hired to do a job.

“You all have heard more evidence in this case than he has,” said Connell.

Saathoff testified that his research disproved a lot of what the defense experts based their diagnosis on.

Connell also said he believes the state's key witness, Dr. Patel, was biased, appearing as an advocate.

“He’s the only expert witness who got chocked up while testifying,” said Connell.

Connell cited the jury instruction that said Just because their an expert witness doesn’t mean you have to accept their testimony, pointing out the jury instructions.

He ultimately asked the jury to send him to the state hospital.

The state will now present its closing argument, before the jury gets the case to deliberate.