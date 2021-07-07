Clinical psychologist returns to the stand on day 6 of the Capital Gazette mass shooting trial

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — “Very bizarre.” That’s how a clinical psychologist described the gunman’s behavior multiple times during her testimony Wednesday.

Dr. Catherine Yeager was back on the stand for the start of day six of the Capital Gazette mass shooters trial.

She interviewed the gunman, Jarrod Ramos, for a total of 15 hours, diagnosing him with OCD, delusional disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

She described the Capital Gazette article written about Ramos’ harassment guilty plea as the tipping point that enabled a delusion to evolve, saying his OCD “probably played a role because he felt defamed and he felt it was a lie” and he’s obsessed with fairness and the truth.

She said the 50-page complaint the defendant filed in 2012 about his defamation spells out the delusion that he was convinced there was a conspiracy that the victim and reporter were out to ruin his reputation.

“It seems that as the defendant was denied relief and as people disagreed with him and did not buy into his delusion, he got consumed,” said Yeager. “By the time the shooting occurred, he thought everyone was corrupt and the rule of law was broken.”

She also looked over the Twitter account he created while the lawsuits were going on. She said he wanted to look threatening so he created it to scare people. It was part of his “psychological warfare.”

While in jail, Yeager said he rarely talked to people. A nurse documented that he thought he was lied to and he was got so mad he wouldn’t talk to anyone.

It was also documented that he ate off the floor of his cell “because he cleaned the floor” and he also talked about licking his tray because he didn’t want to see any crumbs.

Another behavior she described was that he pulled out his eye brow hairs in the shower for decades.

At the end of the defense’s questioning, public defender Elizabeth Palan asked if it’s unusual for a person with these disorders to be polite or follow the rules. Yeager said no.

It has already been shown that during and after his arrest, Ramos was calm and followed all directions with no protest.

State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess started cross examination with questions about his motivation for filing a not criminally responsible plea.

“I don’t think he cares” whether he wins this case or not, said Yeager.

Leitess referenced the report from a state witness who has not testified yet that Yeager has had a chance to read. In it, the state’s mental health expert reports that Ramos said he would prefer to go to an institution over jail because then he’d have access to the internet.

This story will continue to be updated.