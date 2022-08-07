Watch Now
Cleveland motorcyclist killed on highway in Frederick County

<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Posted at 12:49 PM, Aug 07, 2022
A motorcyclist from Cleveland was killed this morning while riding with a group of motorcyclists on I-270 in Frederick County, said Maryland State Police.

Shaun Vincent Thomas, 44, apparently lost control of his motorcycle and was ejected from the 2011 Harley Davidson Electra Glide, at about 9 a.m.

Police responded to I-270 in Ijamsville, where the group of motorcyclists had been traveling north.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, and the road was closed for about an hour after the crash.

