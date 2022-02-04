Clerk holds store robber for police after noticing he had a fake gun

ODENTON, Md. — Police say a man tried unsuccessfully to rob an Odenton store with a fake gun.

Around 11:15pm Thursday, Kelvin Lamont Jones reportedly walked into Fort Liquors on Annapolis Road and began removing merchandise from the shelves.

He then allegedly went behind the counter, pushed the clerk and began bagging the items he was trying to steal.

At first the clerk thought Jones was armed with a gun but later noticed it was fake, and held him until officers arrived.

He now faces armed robbery and first degree assault charges.