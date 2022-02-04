Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Clerk holds store robber for police after noticing he had a fake gun

items.[0].image.alt
Anne Arundel County Police
anne arundel county police 2.jpg
Posted at 10:50 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 10:50:11-05

ODENTON, Md. — Police say a man tried unsuccessfully to rob an Odenton store with a fake gun.

Around 11:15pm Thursday, Kelvin Lamont Jones reportedly walked into Fort Liquors on Annapolis Road and began removing merchandise from the shelves.

He then allegedly went behind the counter, pushed the clerk and began bagging the items he was trying to steal.

At first the clerk thought Jones was armed with a gun but later noticed it was fake, and held him until officers arrived.

He now faces armed robbery and first degree assault charges.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019