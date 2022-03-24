Clean up trash with the Litter Blitz program

TOWSON, Md. — County Executive Johnny Olszewski is asking County residents to help clean up litter as it degrades communities and harms waterways.

The BaltCo Litter Blitz 2022 is an outreach effort that allows groups of any size to "team up to tackle litter." The organization will be hosting community cleanups during the month of April and reporting their results.

Some of the resources like the registration form, cleanup checklist, and interactive map can all be found here. Groups that choose to organize a cleanup can indicate if they're seeking volunteers, and people who wish to volunteer can find contact information to reach out to them directly.

The County will also be providing contractor bags and safety gloves for large cleanups while supplies last.

The Litter Blitz initiative is a partnership between the County Executive’s Office and three Baltimore County departments – Public Works and Transportation, Environmental Protection and Sustainability, and Recreation and Parks.

