Clean-up continues in Annapolis neighborhoods after tropical depression Ida

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — From toppled store fronts to torn off roofs, Thursday brought cleanup across Annapolis following the remnants of tropical depression Ida.

On West Street utility crews worked to restore power as business owners were slowly let back into the area to inspect any damage.

"Everybody’s okay," said Lilly Mejia, owner of Lilly's Printing. "One of my employees hurt his arm trying to close the door. We have no power. We don’t know if our machines are OK. We don’t know when will be open back because you can see on the roof that there’s a big hole. There’s a lot of water damage."

Mejia couldn't even estimate the total damage when she spoke to WMAR-2 News Thursday.

"Right now, I'm thinking about my employees," she said.

As for the power situation it was estimated that at the height of the outage 1,500 homes and businesses were without power, according to fire officials.

The City of Annapolis announced that three buildings were destroyed in the city, 24 condemned, 26 structures with major damage and 49 with minor damage. In total 38 people have been displaced.

"When I look around, I realized I'm blessed," said John Sparks. "We're all blessed but I've never seen anything like this."

The county is asking anyone with damage from Wednesday's weather event to fill out a data collection form here. The form will be available through Sept. 23.

The county has also provided dumpsters for storm debris at the lot across from Woodland Beach VFD, at the 400 block of Shore Drive, and at the 1900 block of Shore Drive. Residents are asked to only use these dumpsters for storm debris.