Clarksville family displaced by house fire, one hospitalized with burn injuries

CLARKSVILLE, Md. — One person is injured following a Monday morning house fire in Clarksville.

Flames broke out just after 6:50am in the 13800 block of Mill Creek Court.

Fire crews were able to evacuate the home. One resident suffered burn injuries and was taken to the hospital.

It took about an hour for firefighters from Howard and Montgomery Counties to get control of the blaze.

In total, three people and two dogs have been displaced. The Red Cross has been called in to assist.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

