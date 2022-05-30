Civil War Memorial Service held to honor soldiers in Reisterstown

BALTIMORE — While Memorial Day is a holiday, it's a somber one. Created to honor the soldiers who have died defending our country.

That's what was happening at a ceremony in Reisterstown today, where flowers were placed on the graves of soldiers at the Reisterstown Community Cemetery.

It's where a traditional Civil War Memorial Service was held for the soldiers interred there.

We spoke with one man who's father served and whose son just finished serving in the marines.

He says to him, Memorial Day means honoring those who were brave enough to defend America.

"If you volunteer to defend this country, and you die, to me, that's the greatest sacrifice, that you want to keep this country safe. And you want to defend it, no matter what I mean, you're willing to die. And I've had that conversation with my son when he went, you know, abroad. And he told me, please don't be upset if I don't come back. If I die. That's my choice. That's what I want to do," said Chris Larkin.

This was the first chance the cemetery has had to hold a public ceremony since 2019, before the start of the pandemic.

