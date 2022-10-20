City to set up 'No Parking Zones' to keep scooters, bikes out of Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Electric scooters are a great way to get around Baltimore when the walk is too far, but they don't do any good when they're sitting at the bottom of the Harbor.

Last week, a Baltimore Police dive team pulled a bunch of scooters from the water. The City's Department of Transportation says they want to avoid that from happening.

Scooters in our Harbor is something we don't like.



Sadly, the dive team had disruptions during COVID (just like everywhere else), so this haul was overdue.



The City has set up 'No Parking Zones' around the Harbor for electric scooters and bikes. This means riders will not be able to end their ride and park within these zones. You can see that map by clicking here.

Officials say they set up parking zones to make sure sidewalks are kept clear of bikes and scooters. They're piloting a program around Penn Station with parking and no parking zones.