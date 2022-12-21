City settles two lawsuits against BPD, including one involving the GTTF

BALTIMORE — Two lawsuits against the Baltimore Police Department, including one involving the Gun Trace Task Force, have been settled out of court.

Jamar Bowles served nearly two years in prison after being arrested and charged with selling drugs in Baltimore in 2013 and again in 2014.

Detective Danel Hersl, who is now in prison, was behind Bowles arrest.

Bowles says Hersl and other officers planted the drugs.

The city has now spent more than $116 million dollars on GTTF related court cases.

"It's unfortunate that we had to do that, it's unfortunate that we had that period of time in the police department's history, we have come a long way since then and we have even further to go but we can't continue to have those kind of things happen."

The city also settled a similar case for $315,000, where two officers were accused of planting drugs on a man who was arrested. The case happened in 2012 and did not directly involve the Gun Trace Task Force.