Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City settles lawsuit against chemical company accused of contaminating water

6.4 million gallons of storm and sewer water runoff reach city waterways from Aug. 31 storms
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nuttanun
<p>DPW announced millions of gallons of storm and sewer water run off hit city waterways following heavy rains. <em>(Photo courtesy of Getty Images.</em></p>
6.4 million gallons of storm and sewer water runoff reach city waterways from Aug. 31 storms
Posted at 9:41 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 09:41:22-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City will collect part of a $537.5 million settlement from a 2019 federal class action lawsuit filed against chemical maker Monsanto, Solutia Inc.

The company was accused of contaminating the city's water systems with PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls), a chemical banned by federal law.

Baltimore County along with other municipalities throughout the U.S. also sued the company, including several in California and Washington State.

RELATED: Baltimore City sues company for contaminating stormwater, other bodies of water

The settlement creates four separate funds to compensate the municipalities for monitoring, cleaning up, and restoring the affected water systems.

It's unclear exactly how much Baltimore will receive.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices