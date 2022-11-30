City settles lawsuit against chemical company accused of contaminating water

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City will collect part of a $537.5 million settlement from a 2019 federal class action lawsuit filed against chemical maker Monsanto, Solutia Inc.

The company was accused of contaminating the city's water systems with PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls), a chemical banned by federal law.

Baltimore County along with other municipalities throughout the U.S. also sued the company, including several in California and Washington State.

The settlement creates four separate funds to compensate the municipalities for monitoring, cleaning up, and restoring the affected water systems.

It's unclear exactly how much Baltimore will receive.