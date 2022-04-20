City settlement with Elijah Gorham's family approved

BALTIMORE — The family of a teenager who died after being injured in a high school football game will get $345,000 from the city of Baltimore.

Wednesday the Board of Estimates approved the settlement with Elijah Gorham's family.

Gorham played wide receiver at Mervo.

He suffered a head injury during a game against Dunbar high school last fall.

Gorham died from that injury nearly a month later.

In the meeting Mayor Brandon Scott shared what some of this money will go towards.

“It's my understanding that a portion of Mrs. Shaw's proceeds will be used to establish the Seven Strong Foundation,” said Scott. “As you know, Elijah wore number seven, and that nonprofit will be dedicated to advocating for the safety of student athletes and sharing that knowledge.”

In addition to the settlement, Baltimore City Schools will also put in new safety protocols at sporting events.

At the meeting, the board said this will include hiring athletic trainers at each city school, hiring a city athletic safety coordinator, and working with the fire department to improve emergency response times at school sporting events.