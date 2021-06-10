Watch
City Schools with no AC will close at 12 p.m. on Thursday

Schools impacted will transition to virtual learning
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 11:47:39-04

BALTIMORE — City Schools that do not have air conditioning or who have units that are under repair will be released at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

This decision was made due to the combination of warm temperatures and humidity, which may cause some spaces in those buildings to feel like they are warmer.

Schools impacted by this notice will transition to virtual learning, while staff will transition to teaching from home.

Meal sites located at those schools will also close at 11:30 a.m. Transportation will be provided to students and schools will make every effort to make take-away lunches available to students before they leave.

A full list of the schools impacted can be found here.

