City Schools announce summer schedule for June and July

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools announced the summer schedule for June 2021 and July 2021.

All traditional schools and the district office will be open Monday to Thursday, from June 21 to July 30. They will be closed on June 25 and July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30.

All schools and offices will also be closed on July 5 to observe Independence Day as originally scheduled.

Beginning the week of August 2, the district will resume operations five days a week.

Summer programs in traditional schools will operate only on Mondays through Thursdays. Charter and contract schools will determine their own summer schedules and, in addition, all City Schools' summer meal sites will reopen on June 28.

