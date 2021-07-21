City responds to neighbors' concerns on Linden Heights Avenue

BALTIMORE — Neighbors in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue are saying thank you after city crews showed early Monday morning to clear illegally dumped items.

"It was great to see," said Audrey. "I heard the trucks around 8:30 and then they got to work picking up the trash."

The city also removed several vehicles that sat abandoned on the street as well as a Mercedes Bez that was surrounded by trash.

"It looks the way it used to," said longtime resident, Mike Gough. "Now it looks like something,"

WMAR-2 News helped get the ball rolling after neighbors contacted the station concerned about illegal dumping. The issue has been plaguing the neighborhood for years.

"A Billion Thank-You's," emailed one viewer. "Your hard work and compassion are a breath of fresh air! Sorry that it had to be trash to bring you to the neighborhood."

A DPW spokesperson said a nearby alleyway was also cleaned.

Now that the area is clean, residents hope it stays that way.

"If I see someone illegally dumping, I will call the police," said Gought. "It’s the city getting to work. It’s the neighborhood getting to work and that’s what we need to do, work together."