City Ranch Inc. presented citation from Governor Hogan

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan recognized local businesses that promote outdoor recreation Tuesday.

Hogan presented a citation to City Ranch Inc. in Baltimore County.

The organization has been named Maryland Outdoor Recreation Ambassadors in recognition of their efforts to promote and expand access to outdoor recreation opportunities.

City Ranch Inc.’s mission is to bring horses to children in Baltimore City, instead of taking the kids out of the city. The ranch offers horseback riding lessons and programs for all ages.

City Ranch Inc. just teamed up with University of Maryland Baltimore's Community Engagement Center for a free 10-week introductory program. Participants learn basic horse care skills, and get lessons in leadership, listening, critical thinking, and self-control.

