City of Laurel mourning the loss of former Laurel Police Officer Joan Kramer

Posted at 10:05 PM, Feb 10, 2022
LAUREL, Md. — The City of Laurel is mourning the loss of former Laurel Police Officer Joan Kramer.

Officer Kramer began her law enforcement career in Florida where she worked with undercover narcotic work for the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

After returning to Maryland, she worked at the Hecht Company store in Laurel as a store detective from 1970 to 1972 and then joined the University of Maryland Police Department in College Park from 1972-1974.

Officer Kramer was hired by the Laurel Police Department in 1974 where she served until 1983.

